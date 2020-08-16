

The Canadian Press





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Toronto Blue Jays could be without red-hot hitting shortstop Bo Bichette for at least one game while he deals with a knee injury, manager Charlie Montoyo said Sunday.

Montoyo said Bichette “felt something” in his right knee while stretching during Saturday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, and that he was undergoing further tests including an MRI.

“He felt it right before he was going to hit,” Montoyo said, adding that he didn't find out about the injury until after the game was suspended by rain in the fourth inning. “He was stretching and he felt it.”

Bichette singled in the second inning, extending his hit streak to nine games.

The 22-year-old is batting .361 with five homers on the season, including in four straight games before Saturday.

Montoyo made the injury announcement before Sunday's games against Tampa. The Blue Jays were to play out the remainder of Saturday's contest Sunday afternoon, followed by another seven-inning game.

The Rays were leading 1-0 when play was halted.

Montoyo said he wouldn't know the extent of Bichette's injury until after the MRI was complete.

“I'm going to wait to see all the tests and see where we go from there,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2020.