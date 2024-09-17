

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated shortstop Bo Bichette from the 10-day injured list, but infielder Will Wagner will miss the remainder of the season and outfielder Daulton Varsho has been placed on the IL.

Bichette, 26, has missed two months with a right calf strain. The two-time all-star hit .286 (4-for-16) with two runs batted in over a four-game rehab assignment with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Bichette is batting .222 with four home runs and 30 RBIs with Toronto this season. The Jays activated him ahead of their game at Texas on Tuesday.

Wagner was placed on the 60-day injured list with left knee inflammation. He missed the last two games of Toronto's three-game sweep of St. Louis last weekend.

Wagner, who had eight hits over his first four Major League games after making his debut Aug. 12, hit .305 with two homers and 11 RBIs over 82 at-bats. He had a five-hit game in a 15-0 win over Minnesota on Aug. 31.

Varsho was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to Saturday with a right shoulder strain. He is batting .214 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs.

The Blue Jays also recalled outfielder Steward Berroa from the Bisons and claimed right-handed pitcher Nick Robertson off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels and assigned him to Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.