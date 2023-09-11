Blue Jays reinstate right-hander Erik Swanson from 15-day injured list
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Erik Swanson pauses during American League MLB baseball action against the Houston Astros in Toronto on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The Blue Jays have reinstated Swanson from the 15-day injured list. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 11, 2023
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated right-hander Erik Swanson from the 15-day injured list.
The 30-year-old relief pitcher was dealing with thoracic spine inflammation.
Swanson's last outing came on Aug. 26, where he exited the game after pitching 1/3 of an inning and allowing one hit in an 8-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians.
He will be active for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre.
The Blue Jays are currently riding a three-game winning streak and have taken hold of the second American League wild-card spot.
Right-hander Jay Jackson was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2023.