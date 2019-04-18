Blue Jays reliever Ryan Tepera returns to team after injury
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ryan Tepera throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto on Sunday April 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 12:51PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated right-hander Ryan Tepera from the 10-day injured list.
To make room for Tepera, right-hander Javy Guerra was designated for assignment.
Tepera, who suffered an elbow injury in spring training, has been rehabbing with triple-A Buffalo. A reliever for the Jays, Tepera was 5-5 with a 3.62 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 24 walks last season.
Guerra is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA in 10 innings over nine games with Toronto this year.
The roster moves were made before the Blue Jays completed a four-game series in Minnesota against the Twins on Thursday.