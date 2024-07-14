Blue Jays select pitcher Trey Yesavage with first pick in MLB amateur draft
East Carolina's Trey Yesavage (46) pitches during an NCAA Baseball game on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 14, 2024 10:26PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 14, 2024 10:26PM EDT
Right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday night with their first pick in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft.
The 6-foot-4 Yesavage, who plays with the East Carolina University Pirates and was named the American Athletic Conference's pitcher of the year, was grabbed 20th overall by the Jays.
Yesavage's fastball has been clocked at 95 m.p.h. and peaks at 98, plus he has a low-80s spike curveball and a splitter with similar velocity.
He is described as being more physical than athletic at 225 pounds. He will turn 21 later this month.