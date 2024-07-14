

The Canadian Press





Right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday night with their first pick in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft.

The 6-foot-4 Yesavage, who plays with the East Carolina University Pirates and was named the American Athletic Conference's pitcher of the year, was grabbed 20th overall by the Jays.

Yesavage's fastball has been clocked at 95 m.p.h. and peaks at 98, plus he has a low-80s spike curveball and a splitter with similar velocity.

He is described as being more physical than athletic at 225 pounds. He will turn 21 later this month.