

Mike Haim, The Associated Press





BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a first-inning grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his 31st homer of the season, and George Springer and Randal Grichuk also went deep for Toronto as the Blue Jays cruised to a 10-0 win over the Texas Rangers and a sweep of their doubleheader on Sunday.

Steven Matz and two relievers combined for a three-hitter, and Toronto swept a doubleheader with two shutouts for the first time in team history. In the first game, Hyun Jin Ryu threw a three-hitter for his third career shutout and Danny Jansen hit a home run as Toronto won 5-0.

It was the first time the Rangers were shut out twice in a day since the team moved to Texas. On May 23, 1971, the Washington Senators were swept at Detroit by 5-0 and 11-0 scores.

Gurriel's homer, his 11th of the season, capped a six-run first inning. With two out in the second, Guerrero and Springer went deep on consecutive pitches, and after a walk to Teoscar Hernandez, Grichuk hit his 18th home run.

Rangers starter Mike Foltyniewicz (2-9) allowed all 10 runs on eight hits in 1 2/3 innings. The ensuing trio of Rangers relievers - Taylor Hearn, Demarcus Evans, and Spencer Patton - set down 13 of its 14 batters. Texas has now lost five in a row and nine of its last 12.

Matz (8-4) allowed three hits in five innings. Rafael Dolis and Tayler Saucedo worked an inning apiece.

Ryu (9-5) went the full seven innings in the first game, striking out four and walking one in his first shutout since May 7, 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers against Atlanta.

“During the bullpen sessions I had before the All-Star break, I talked with (pitching coach) Pete (Walker) and we discussed how my arm slot and release point had been dropping a bit,” Ryu said through a translator. “Today I was able to get on top again and that resulted in the changeup and the rest of my pitches to be a little faster than normal.”

The Blue Jays took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI groundout by Marcus Semien and a run-scoring single by Bo Bichette. Jansen led off the fifth inning with his fifth homer and Grichuk added a sixth-inning sacrifice fly to provide insurance.

Kolby Allard (2-6) allowed five runs, seven hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings for Texas.

Ryu escaped trouble in the second inning with the game still scoreless. He allowed a leadoff triple to Joey Gallo but struck out John Hicks and induced a soft infield popout by Eli White before fanning David Dahl to end the threat.

The first game took 1 hour, 48 minutes, the shortest game this season in the major leagues. Detroit and the Chicago White Sox played a doubleheader opener in 1:50 on April 29.

The Blue Jays and Rangers played the second game in 1:51.

TWO-WAY RELATIONSHIP

The Blue Jays, who received approval Friday from the Canadian federal government to return home later this month, changed the paint scheme on the dugouts at their temporary home to read “Thank You Buffalo” and include the logo of the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A affiliate they displaced this season.

Buffalo fans turned out in record numbers, with the 12,335 in attendance comprising the largest crowd of the Blue Jays' tenure at Sahlen Field. The Jays' previous largest home crowd of the season was 10,100 on Friday night.

ROSTER MOVES

Rangers: Evans was called up from Triple-A Round Rock as the 27th man for the doubleheader.

Blue Jays: IF Breyvic Valera, who was batting .313 in 41 games at Buffalo, was selected to the major league roster. OF Jonathan Davis was optioned to Buffalo, but was the 27th man for the twin bill. LHP Nick Allgeyer, who appeared in 11 games for Buffalo and one with Toronto, was designated for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: C Jose Trevino (right forearm contusion) is 3 for 7 in two games so far in his rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco. Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Trevino is healthy enough to be activated in the next week, but needs to continue work on his timing. ... C Sam Huff (right knee surgery) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Round Rock. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Tyler Phillips, who was with Round Rock, was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

The Rangers continue their road trip in Detroit, where RHP Kyle Gibson (6-1, 2.29 ERA) will face Tigers RHP Casey Mize (5-5, 3.59) on Monday. The Blue Jays face Boston for their final series in Buffalo, with Toronto RHP Ross Stripling (3-5, 4.34) taking on RHP Nick Pivetta (7-4, 4.30) on Monday.