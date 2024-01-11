

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays say they have signed deals with 11 players, including Cavan Biggio, Alejandro Kirk and closer Jordan Romano, for 2024.

Romano, of Markham, Ont., was eligible for arbitration for the second time. Romano has recorded 36 saves each of the last two seasons in Toronto.

He signed a deal worth US$7.75 million.

Biggio signed a deal worth $4.21 million while Kirk inked a contract worth $2.8 million.

Biggio had a batting average of .235 this season after a slow start. Kirk batted .250 and had 43 RBIs.

Other players signed by the Blue Jays include: Genesis Cabrera, Santiago Espinal, Danny Jansen, Tim Mayza, Nate Pearson, Trevor Richards, Erik Swanson and Daulton Varsho.

Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was not included on the list of deals reached by the Jays, meaning he and the team will swap proposed salaries to be judged by an arbitrator.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.