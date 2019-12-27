Blue Jays sign LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu to four year, $80M deal
In this Oct. 6, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series in Washington. Free agent pitcher Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical sometime after Christmas and had not been announced. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
The Canadian Press
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have signed star left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu to a four-year, US$80-million contract.
The 32-year-old Korean led the majors with a 2.32 ERA last season and finished second in National League Cy Young voting, going 14-5 while pitching 182.2 innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Ryu made his first all-star appearance last year, starting for the NL.
The six-foot-three, 255-pound Ryu will become the third Korean-born player to take the field as a Blue Jay.
Ryu immediately becomes the ace of a Jays staff that was constantly in flux last season. He will be introduced at a press conference later today in Toronto.