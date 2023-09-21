Blue Jays slugger Guerrero not in starting lineup for series finale in New York
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts after taking a catch to out Boston Red Sox Justin Turner, not shown, during eighth inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Guerrero Jr. was held out of the starting lineup for a second straight day on Thursday as he rests a sore knee.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 21, 2023 5:16PM EDT
NEW YORK - Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was held out of the starting lineup for a second straight day on Thursday as he rests a sore knee.
Spencer Horwitz was given the start at first base for the finale of the three-game series at Yankee Stadium.
Guerrero experienced some right knee discomfort in Toronto's 7-1 win over New York on Tuesday night. He was replaced by a pinch-runner after reaching base in the ninth inning.
Guerrero was slated to serve as designated hitter on Wednesday but was a late scratch. He underwent an MRI exam but the team did not immediately release the results.
“He didn't feel quite right, his pre-game hitting routine,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after Toronto's 6-1 win. “Just obviously want to be careful with him. So didn't want to push it today.”
Guerrero, 24, has a .264 average this season with 24 homers and 90 RBIs. The three-time all-star has a .781 OPS over 147 games.
Toronto entered play Thursday with a one-game lead on the idle Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers for the second wild-card spot in the American League.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023.