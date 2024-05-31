Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah placed on 15-day injured list with right elbow sprain
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah sits on the bench in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, May 24, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 31, 2024 4:30PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Alek Manoah on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a right elbow sprain.
He was removed in the second inning of Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox after experiencing discomfort in his throwing arm.
The move to the IL was retroactive to Thursday.
Manoah, who has a 1-2 record and 3.70 earned-run average over five starts, missed the first five weeks of the season due to right shoulder inflammation.
Also Friday, the Blue Jays acquired right-hander Ryan Burr from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations and designated right-hander Joel Kuhnel for assignment.
Burr, who was 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA over 15 appearances at the Triple-A level this season, has been added to the big-league roster and will be active for Friday night's game against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.