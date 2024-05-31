

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Alek Manoah on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a right elbow sprain.

He was removed in the second inning of Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox after experiencing discomfort in his throwing arm.

The move to the IL was retroactive to Thursday.

Manoah, who has a 1-2 record and 3.70 earned-run average over five starts, missed the first five weeks of the season due to right shoulder inflammation.

Also Friday, the Blue Jays acquired right-hander Ryan Burr from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations and designated right-hander Joel Kuhnel for assignment.

Burr, who was 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA over 15 appearances at the Triple-A level this season, has been added to the big-league roster and will be active for Friday night's game against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.