Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman a late scratch due to viral illness
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman (26) hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during fourth inning MLB American League baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 13, 2023 6:54PM EDT
Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman was scratched from the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers due to a viral illness.
Santiago Espinal replaced him at third base and batted eighth in the lineup.
The Blue Jays announced the news about a half-hour before the start of the three-game series finale at Rogers Centre.
Chapman has a .489 batting average over 12 games this season. He has three homers and 15 RBIs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2023.