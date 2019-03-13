

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Blue Jays might have a tough time keeping up with their rivals in the American League East this season but when it comes to the cost of an ice cold beer, they should at least be competitive.

Executive Vice President of Business Operations Andrew Miller tells CP24 that the club is introducing a new dedicated stand on each level of the Rogers Centre that will sell beer and other ballpark favourites for $5 or less, taxes included.

Miller said that the program will be called “Dugout Deals” and will be in effect for each home game this season, beginning with Opening Day on March 28.

He said that the deal on beer will be limited to 12 ounce cans of Budweiser or Budweiser Light.

Fans have previously had to pay up to $12 for a 16 ounce tall can of beer at the Rogers Centre or up to $14 for a 24 ounce tall can, depending on the brand.

“This season, our team has been focused on understanding our fans better – listening to their feedback, learning what is important to them, and delivering on the kind of experience they are looking for at Rogers Centre,” Miller said in a press release. “Dugout Deals as well as Loonie Dogs Night, and our new ticketing packages – the Friday Night Freedom Bundle and Family Value Combo – provide our fans with more value at Rogers Centre so that there is something for everyone this Blue Jays season.”

Miller said that the “Dugout Deals” program is essentially a value menu for fans. Other items that will be available include hot dogs and pretzels, he said.

The launch of the program comes amid a move toward lower concession prices at some major sports stadiums.

The NFL’s Atlanta Falcons rolled out their “Fan First Pricing” menu when they opened their new stadium in 2017 and have said that revenue actually increased by 16 per cent in the first year of the program despite the fact that food and beverage prices dropped 50 per cent.

The MLB’s Minnesota Twins have also announced discounted prices at select stadium stands for this upcoming season as part of an effort to attract more children and families to the ballpark. Some of their discounted prices include $3 popcorn, $2 pop and $5 cans of Budweiser or Budweiser Light.

The Blue Jays begin their season on March 28 when they welcome the Detroit Tigers to the Rogers Centre.