

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Blue Jays will send Matt Shoemaker to the mound for Game 1 of their wild-card series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Blake Snell will start for Tampa Bay in the opener of the best-of-three series on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo says top starter Hyun-Jin Ryu is tabbed to start Game 2 and if Game 3 is necessary, Taijuan Walker would get the nod.

The top-seeded Rays plan to start Tyler Glasnow in Game 2 and Charlie Morton in Game 3.

Tampa Bay reached the American League Division Series last season. Toronto, the eighth and final seed in the AL playoffs, is making its first post-season appearance in four years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2020.