The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitcher Braydon Fisher from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for utility player Cavan Biggio and cash considerations.

The 23-year-old Fisher has a 2-1 record with a 5.68 earned-run average, 15 walks, and 30 strikeouts in 5 combined appearances with Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Fisher, from League City, Texas, was selected by the Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2018 first-year player draft.

The six-foot-four, 180-pound right-handed reliever has appeared in 134 career minor league games in the Dodgers' system, posting a 4.53 ERA.

Biggio, 29, appeared in 44 games for the Blue Jays in 2024, batting .200 with six extra-base hits and nine runs batted in, before being designated for assignment Friday.

The Blue Jays selected Biggio, who hails from Houston, in the fifth round of the 2016 first-year player draft.

He made his big-league debut for the club in 2019 and finished fifth in American League rookie of the year voting that season.

Biggio batted .227 with 77 doubles, four triples, 48 home runs, and 176 runs batted in over 490 major-league games with Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.