Blue Jays trade Donaldson to Cleveland: TSN
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) congratulates teammate Devon Travis after Travis hit a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during third inning American League baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Donaldson had his locker in Toronto's clubhouse at Rogers Centre cleaned out on Saturday but he insists it's not because a trade is imminent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 9:35PM EDT
Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson has been traded to the Cleveland Indians, TSN says, citing multiple independent reports.
Donaldson played four seasons with the Jays and was named the AL MVP in 2015.
More to come.