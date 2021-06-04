Blue Jays trade right-hander Ty Tice to Braves for cash considerations
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Ty Tice reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Washington Nationals' Josh Bell, rounding the bases in the background, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 4, 2021 4:59PM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-hander Ty Tice to the Atlanta Braves on Friday in exchange for cash considerations.
The 24-year-old reliever did not record a decision in four appearances for Toronto this season. He had a 5.14 earned-run average with four walks and six strikeouts over seven innings.
Tice was selected by the Blue Jays in the 16th round of the 2017 first-year player draft. He made his big-league debut on April 9.
The Blue Jays announced the deal shortly before Friday night's opener of a weekend series against the Houston Astros at Sahlen Field.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2021.