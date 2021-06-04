

The Canadian Press





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-hander Ty Tice to the Atlanta Braves on Friday in exchange for cash considerations.

The 24-year-old reliever did not record a decision in four appearances for Toronto this season. He had a 5.14 earned-run average with four walks and six strikeouts over seven innings.

Tice was selected by the Blue Jays in the 16th round of the 2017 first-year player draft. He made his big-league debut on April 9.

The Blue Jays announced the deal shortly before Friday night's opener of a weekend series against the Houston Astros at Sahlen Field.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2021.