CLEARWATER, Fla. - Santiago Espinal hit a two-run homer as part of a nine-run seventh inning and finished with five runs batted in as the Toronto Blue Jays wrapped up their spring training schedule with a 13-7 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

Rowdy Tellez and Orelvis Martinez also homered for the Blue Jays, who finished the pre-season with an American League-best 16-9-2 record.

Trailing 7-4 heading into the seventh inning, the Blue Jays blew the game open.

Espinal opened the scoring when his home run scored Otto Lopez and Breyvic Valera.

The Phillies retired two of the next three batters before the Jays piled on six more runs.

Martinez scored Cullen Large with an RBI double, then Jonathan Davis, Lopez and Espinal followed with run-scoring singles.