

W.g. Ramirez, The Associated Press





LAS VEGAS (AP) — USC freshman Bronny James took the court at T-Mobile Arena donning grey sweats while his teammates warmed up for their opener against Kansas State on Monday night.

And as his team played, his father — NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James — revealed what the family hopes is a path to Bronny being back on the floor.

“Things are going in the right direction with Bronny’s progress,” LeBron James said Monday night in Miami, after he and the Los Angeles Lakers played the Heat. “He’s done with rehab. Every week, he gets to do more and more and more. We have a big — a big — moment at the end of the month to see how we can continue to go forward.

“If he’s cleared, we’ll be not too long away from him being back on the floor and back with his teammates and practicing with the notion of being back on the floor and playing in game situations,” LeBron James added. “Everything’s on the up and up.”

Bronny James is still on his way back from suffering a cardiac arrest during a summer workout. LeBron James said last month that his son had surgery to repair a congenital heart condition that caused the collapse.

“He’s improving,” LeBron James said. “He’s on the right path.”

There is no known timetable for Bronny James’ return to play, though there is hope that it’ll be at some point this season.

Once the Wildcats finished their warmup on the west end of the court, Bronny James sauntered to the open space, found his place in the corner, and made three shots from long-range before converting a 3-pointer and exiting with the 21st-ranked Trojans.

It has long been the dream of LeBron James that one of his sons – Bronny or younger son Bryce, who is also a rising star – would play alongside him in the NBA. Bronny James would be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft if he chose that path.

Bronny James sat at the end of the USC bench with freshman forward Brandon Gardner, who was also in grey sweats. James was involved in each huddle during every timeout and stood more than he sat, cheering on teammates during the first half, clapping in tempo while yelling “DE-FENSE!” with the others on the bench.

LeBron James said all the doctors involved in his son's recovery, along with those at USC, have done “a hell of a job.”

“We’re proud of his progress,” LeBron James said of his son. "We’re proud of his strength.”

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.