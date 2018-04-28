Buffalo Sabres get 1st overall pick in NHL Draft lottery
In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, Sweden's Rasmus Dahlin skates during the second period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game against Russia in Buffalo, N.Y. Dahlin is regarded as the top-rated prospect in this year's NHL draft, and is listed first among European skaters in the final NHL Central Scouting Bureau's final rankings. This year's draft will be held at Dallas on June 22-23. Dahlin has the chance of becoming just the second Swedish-born player to be taken first after the Quebec Nordiques chose Mats Sundin with the No. 1 pick in 1989. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 10:27PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Buffalo Sabres will have the first overall pick in the NHL draft.
The Carolina Hurricanes will pick second and the Montreal Canadiens will go third in this summer's draft.
The Ottawa Senators fell from second to fourth in the draft order, the Vancouver Canucks will go seventh and the Edmonton Oilers are No. 10.
