Calgary city council votes to continue work on possible 2026 Olympic bid
Illuminated Olympic rings shine at dusk at the Alpensia resort prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 1:44PM EDT
Calgary city council has voted to continue working on a potential bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
It appeared last week that council was on the verge of killing a bid, but councillors voted 9-6 on Monday to keep exploring a possible pitch for the games.
Olympic and Paralympic athletes campaigned in recent days for council not to bail on a bid until all the facts are known and the financial picture is clearer.
The city's chamber of commerce also supported continued research of a bid.
The Alberta and Canadian governments committed to financially supporting a bid estimated to cost $30 million.
The province wants Calgary to hold a plebiscite measuring the public's desire to host a games. Calgary hosted the 1988 Winter Olympics.