Calgary Flames fire head coach Glen Gulutzan
Calgary Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan looks on during NHL action against the Vegas Golden Knights in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, April 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 4:26PM EDT
CALGARY - The Calgary Flames have fired head coach Glen Gulutzan after two years with the club. Assistant coaches Dave Cameron and Paul Jerrard were also relieved of their duties.
Gulutzan led the Flames to the playoffs in his first season in Calgary, but the club missed the post-season in 2017-18 after posting 37-35-10 record.