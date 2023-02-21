The Calgary Flames have placed defenceman Michael Stone on injured reserve, the club announced Tuesday.

The 32-year-old has five goals and five assists in 46 games in 2022-23.

Stone, whose ailment wasn't disclosed by the team, has 40 goals and 144 points in 550 regular season appearances split between Phoenix/Arizona and Calgary. The Winnipeg native has added six points (three goals, three assists) in 15 playoff contests.

The Flames called up defenceman Walker Duehr from its American Hockey League affiliate in a corresponding move.

The 27-year-old from Sioux Falls, S.D., has two goals in eight games with Calgary in the NHL this season.

The Flames, who currently sit outside the top-8 playoff seeds in the Western Conference, open a three-game road trip Wednesday in Arizona.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2023.