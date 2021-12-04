Campbell scores two touchdowns to lead Western to Vanier Cup win over Saskatchewan
Western University Mustangs' Trey Humes (4) dives into the in zone for a touchdown first quarter at the Vanier Cup in Quebec City, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Saskatchewan University Huskies' Clovis (Tunda) Lumeka (18) attempts to stop him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bernard Brault
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 4, 2021 4:23PM EST
QUEBEC - Western University defeated the Saskatchewan Huskies 27-21 on Saturday afternoon to win the Vanier Cup.
Griffin Campbell caught two touchdown passes for the Mustangs.
It's the eighth time that Western has won the Canadian university football championship.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2021.