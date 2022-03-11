Canada won four medals at the Beijing Paralympics on Friday and is guaranteed another as its hockey team advanced to the gold-medal game.

Mollie Jepsen of West Vancouver, B.C., earned silver in the women's giant slalom standing event for her second medal of the Games.

She previously won a gold in Beijing in the women's downhill standing event and has a total of six Paralympic medals over her career.

Mark Arendz of Hartsville, P.E.I., took silver in the men's 12-kilometre individual standing biathlon, the 11th Paralympic medal of his decorated career.

Brittany Hudak of Prince Albert, Sask., earned bronze in the women's individual standing biathlon event.

Snowboarder Tyler Turner of Campbell River, B.C., is bringing home bronze in the men's banked slalom SB-LL1

The 33-year-old Turner won gold in the men's snowboard cross event earlier at the Beijing Games.

Canada is guaranteed at least one more medal after Tyler McGregor scored four times and added two assists in an 11-0 rout of South Korea in the hockey semifinal.

Canada will play the United States or China for gold on Saturday.

Also, Canada's wheelchair curlers played Slovakia for bronze later Friday after a 9-5 loss to reigning Paralympic champion China in the semifinal.

The Chinese will play Sweden for gold later Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.