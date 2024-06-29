

The Associated Press





ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Maxime Crépeau finished with three saves to lead Canada to a scoreless draw with Chile at Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday night, sending the Canadians to the quarterfinal round of Copa America in their first appearance.

Chile was forced to play a man down after Gabriel Suazo was issued a second yellow card in the 27th minute, but Canada (1-1-1) could not take advantage. Suazo also received a yellow card in the 12th minute, leading to the red card.

Gabriel Arias saved two shots for Chile (0-1-2). Arias had both of his saves and Crépeau, the keeper for Major League Soccer's Portland Timbers, had one in the first half.

Canada advanced to the quarterfinals, which begin on Thursday, when Group A leader Argentina beat Peru 2-0. Argentina, the favorites to win the event for a second straight time, won all three of its matches in group play. Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the championship match in 2021, the last time the tournament was held. Argentina and Uruguay have both won the title 15 times.

Chile concluded its Copa America group stage without head coach Ricardo Gareca, who was handed a one-match suspension because he was late in bringing on a player at halftime in a loss to Argentina on Tuesday.

Canada beat Peru for the first time in the second match of group play.

Canada and Chile were playing for the first time in the 21st century.

Canada is trying to become the fourth team to win more than one match in its first Copa America appearance. Uruguay won twice in 1916. Mexico won twice in 1993 and Honduras notched three victories in 2001.

Chile did not score a goal in its three matches. The only other time Chile failed to score in the Copa America was in 1917.