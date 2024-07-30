

The Canadian Press





LILLE, France -- RJ Barrett had a game-high 24 points as the Canadian men's basketball team improved to 2-0 with men's basketball action on Tuesday.

Barrett added seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in the win, which put Canada in a strong position to advance to the quarterfinals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dillon Brooks added 16 points each for Canada.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort each had three steals for Canada, which scored 28 points off of 18 Australian turnovers.

Josh Giddey led Australia (1-1) with 19 points.

Canada next faces Spain on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.