

The Canadian Press





Canada remains in the medal hunt in Olympic women's rugby sevens after downing host France 19-14 in Monday's quarterfinals.

Chloe Daniels scored the winning try with 53 seconds remaining in the second half and the Canadians thwarted a late French attack to secure a spot in the semifinal.

Piper Logan scored two tries for Canada, while captain Olivia Apps contributed a conversion. Daniels was 1-for-2 on conversion attempts, with her one miss coming on her winning try.

The Canadian win hit the mute button on the raucous crowd of 69,000 fans at Stade de France.

“It’s really hard to describe. This crowd is incredible to play in front of, whether they were with us or against us. It was really incredible to play tonight," said Logan.

“I feel very happy and privileged to be here. To win a medal would mean everything. We’ve been waiting for this one for quite a while.

The Canadians advanced to the quarterfinal game by closing out group play with a 26-17 win over China earlier on Monday.

Canada has a semifinal date on Tuesday with undefeated Australia, which hammered Ireland 40-7 in Monday's quarterfinal.

“We won bronze in Rio and fell short in Tokyo. But you’ve seen the growth in the last few years and we are here to take a medal," said Logan.

New Zealand and the United States will meet in Tuesday's other semifinal.