

The Canadian Press





DAVOS, Switzerland - Zach Boychuk scored a late power-play goal and Maxim Noreau added an empty-netter as Canada defeated Mountfield HK 5-2 in semifinal play Saturday at the Spengler Cup.

Canada will go for its third straight Spengler Cup title on Sunday against Switzerland at Vaillant Arena.

David McIntyre, Jay McClement and Cody Goloubef had the other Canadian goals and Maxim Lapierre had three assists.

Goaltender Kevin Poulin made 26 saves.

Lukas Cingel and Michal Dragoun tallied for the Czech side.

Switzerland defeated HC Davos 8-3 in the other semifinal.