

The Canadian Press





ESPOO, Finland - Gavin McKenna had a hat trick and added an assist as Canada rallied past the United States 6-4 on Sunday to win gold at the under-18 men's world hockey championship.

It's Canada's fifth title since the tournament's inception in 1999.

Cole Beaudoin and Tij Iginla also scored in the third period as Canada overcame an early 3-1 deficit. Ryder Ritchie added a goal.

Goalie Carter George made 31 saves for the win in net.

Cole Hutson had a goal and two assists for the U.S. Christian Humphreys, Cole Eiserman, and Brodie Ziemer also scored.

Nicholas Kempf stopped 19-of-24 shots in net for the Americans.

Earlier Sunday, Love Harenstam stopped all 36 shots he faced as Sweden shut out Slovakia 4-0 to win bronze.

Lucas Pettersson scored 9:16 into the third period to break a scoreless tie for Sweden.

Melvin Fernstrom, Alfons Freij and Victor Eklund rounded out the attack for the Swedes.

Alan Lendak stopped 25 shots in net for Slovakia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.