

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Tyler Ardron and DTH van der Merwe lead a list of 34 players named by Canada coach Kingsley Jones for next month's Rugby World Cup repechage tournament in Marseille, France.

The Canadian men, currently ranked 23rd in the world, will be battling No. 21 Hong Kong, No. 28 Kenya and No. 29 Germany for the 20th and last berth in the 2019 World Cup in Japan. The round-robin repechage runs Nov. 11-23 at the 5,000-capacity Stade Delort.

Canada, which has never missed a World Cup, dropped into the last-chance qualifier for the first time after losing two-game playoffs against the 15th-ranked U.S. Eagles and No. 18 Uruguay.

"The Rugby World Cup is the pinnacle of the fifteens game and it's vitally important for us to qualify," Jones said in a statement.

Ardon plays for New Zealand's Chiefs while van der Merwe is with Scotland's Glasgow Warriors.

Other overseas pros on the roster include Jake Ilnicki, Brett Beukeboom, Evan Olmstead, Josh Larsen, Ciaran Hearn, Conor Trainor, Taylor Paris, Matt Evans and Shane O'Leary.