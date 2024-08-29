

The Canadian Press





Aurelie Rivard didn't get the gold, and saw her world record get beaten. But winning a career 11th Paralympic medal with a performance she can be proud of was enough for the star swimmer.

The 28-year-old from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., finished third in the women's S10 50-metre freestyle as medal competition began Thursday at the Paralympic Games.

Rivard's medal, along with a bronze in track cycling from Calgary's Kate O'Brien, led to a solid opening day for Canada at the multi-sport event which will see over 4,000 athletes with physical, visual and intellectual impairments compete in 22 sports.

"I'm a little disappointed about the time, but I can't be really disappointed about the result," Rivard said. "It was such a great experience. The other two girls gave amazing performances. I have no control over them.

"I'm just happy to be able to step on the podium an 11th time."

Rivard finished third in 27.62 seconds in her race at Paris La Defense Arena. China's Chen Yi won gold in a world-record time of 27.10 seconds and American Christie Raleigh-Crossley took silver in 27.38.

Rivard, who was born with an underdeveloped hand, set the previous world record of 27.37 at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Still, Rivard is feeling much better already in Paris compared to the Tokyo Games three years ago, where she also started with a bronze in the 50 free before picking up a gold, a silver and another bronze later in the Games.

That came on the heels of a breakout performance at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, where she won three gold and a silver.

"As much as I had high expectations for this race back in Tokyo and today, it's nowhere near the same scenario. Back in Tokyo, nothing went right. I didn't feel good about the race. I didn't feel good before or after," she said.

"Now, it's not the same. I kind of let go of the result, of the outcome. I let go of my expectation. I have no control over what the other girls do. We were 20 minutes delayed. I was starting (to) feel it physically. My suit is extremely tight. I was starting to feel the tiredness, but I wanted to be there. I wasn't as stressed out as I (was) in Tokyo and to me, that makes the biggest difference."

Rivard is slated to compete in the 100 free, 400 free and 100 backstroke later in the meet. She believes her best may be yet to come.

"I know the 50 free is not my best event. I'm not really a sprinter naturally. I'm more of a longer distance swimmer," she said. "Whether it went amazing or not, I kind of have to move on when I go to bed tonight and focus on the next ones. I'm way more comfortable in the 100 and 400 free, so I'm still looking forward to those races."

Earlier Thursday, O'Brien earned a bronze medal in the women's C4-5 500-metre time trial at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome.

“It means a huge amount," O'Brien said. "I don’t even know to describe it.”

The 36-year-old, a silver medallist in her Paralympic debut in Tokyo three years ago, was uncertain she would be able to compete when dystonia stemming from a brain injury in a velodrome crash in 2017 became acute this year.

"Making these Games was a big, big thing," O'Brien said. "There were moments where I didn't know if I would be able to ride a bike and make the team for the Games."

O'Brien's wife Megan, a former track cyclist, and their eight-month old son Robin were at the velodrome Thursday to watch her race.

"Megan my wife, it was her saying, 'You can do it. Why not try?'" O'Brien said.

Canadian athletes had a mixed day in team sports, with wins for the goalball and women's sitting volleyball teams and losses for the women's wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby sides.

In wheelchair rugby, Canada was defeated 51-48 by the archrival United States in preliminary-round action. Zak Madell of Okotoks, Alta., led Canada with 31 points.

“They're a strong team. They've got a great key defence," Madell said of the U.S. "We maybe didn't play our cleanest game. They played a pretty clean game and came on top."

Canada next faces Germany on Friday before wrapping up its preliminary round Saturday against Japan.

“We are going to watch some videos, have team meetings, go home, get some rest, recover, go to sleep and do it all again tomorrow," Madell said.

In goalball, Ottawa's Emma Reinke led the way with six goals on 31 throws as Canada blanked host France 10-0.

The Canadians scored five goals in each half to pick up the win ahead of a game Friday against Japan.

In sitting volleyball, Canada cruised to a 3-0 win over Slovenia by set scores of 25-11, 25-21 and 25-12.

Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., and Calgary's Jennifer Oakes each had 14 points for Canada, which will next face Brazil on Friday.

"I am so pumped to have taken care of business," said Heidi Peters of Neerlandia, Alta., who added 10 points for Canada.

"We had a little bit of jitters in the beginning, seeing our family in the stands. Playing in front of a crowd for the first time in a bit is wild. But it really gave us energy, and we executed our game plan and got the nerves out and took care of business."

In women's wheelchair basketball, Canada was outscored 17-10 in the fourth quarter in a 70-65 loss to China.

Kady Dandeneau of Pender Island, B.C., led Canada with 28 points. Canada next plays Britain on Friday.

In boccia, Montreal's Alison Levine split her opening individual preliminary-round matches, defeating Hanaa Elfar of Egypt 4-3 and losing 3-2 to Mat Salim Noor Askuzaimey of Malaysia.

Levine won the women's individual title at the 2023 Parapan Am Games and was fourth at the 2022 boccia world championships.

In men's individual results, Takayuki Hirose of Japan defeated Danik Allard of Bois-des-Filion, Que., 6-2, Portugal's Andre Ramos shut out Lance Cryderman of Sudbury, Ont., 7-0 and Ukraine's Artem Kolinko beat Montreal's Iulian Ciobanu 6-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.