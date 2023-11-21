Canada eliminated by Finland in Davis Cup
Canada's Alexis Galarneau hits the ball next to his teammate Canada's Vasek Pospisil as they play against Finland's Harri Heliovaara, right, and Finland's Otto Virtanen during a Davis Cup quarter-final tennis match between Canada and Finland in Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2023 4:08PM EST
MALAGA, Spain - Canada is making a quarterfinal exit at the Davis Cup.
Finland secured a 2-1 victory in the best-of-three tie by winning the deciding doubles match at the Martin Carpena Arena.
Otto Virtanen and Harri Heliovaara clinched it with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que.
Virtanen was victorious earlier in the day in singles as well, topping Montreal's Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 7-5.
Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., opened the tie with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Patrick Kaukovalta.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, who clinched Canada's first-ever Davis Cup title last year, didn't play due to a lower-body issue.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.