

The Canadian Press





MALAGA, Spain - Canada is making a quarterfinal exit at the Davis Cup.

Finland secured a 2-1 victory in the best-of-three tie by winning the deciding doubles match at the Martin Carpena Arena.

Otto Virtanen and Harri Heliovaara clinched it with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que.

Virtanen was victorious earlier in the day in singles as well, topping Montreal's Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 7-5.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., opened the tie with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Patrick Kaukovalta.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, who clinched Canada's first-ever Davis Cup title last year, didn't play due to a lower-body issue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.