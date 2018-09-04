

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's top four tennis players and a retiring doubles standout have been selected to represent the country in a Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands next month.

Team captain Frank Dancevic picked Milos Raonic, Denis Shapovalov, Vasek Pospisil, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniel Nestor, who is retiring this fall, to the squad for the Sept. 14-16 indoor tie at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

"This is an important tie for us as we are hoping to maintain our place in the World Group for next year," Dancevic said in a statement. "We believe that we belong among the elite nations and that we can aspire to win the Davis Cup trophy in the near future. To get there, we need to continue to work as a team and to build on our foundation that is already quite strong.

"The Netherlands will be tough opponents, but we are excited to get out on the court and give our all to get the victory. We will have the advantage of playing at home and we are looking forward to competing in front of the fans in Toronto."

Raonic, the world No. 24, and No. 28 Shapovalov are the top-ranked singles players in the tie.

The Netherlands' top player is No. 49 Robin Haase. The visitors also are bringing Thiemo de Bakker, Scott Griekspoor, Jean-Julien Rojer and Matwe Middelkoop.