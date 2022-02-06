

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





BEIJING -- There was plenty of pre-game curling drama Sunday at the Beijing Games. Rachel Homan and John Morris then took things to another level with an absolute thriller at the Ice Cube.

Homan threw her last stone with one second left to score a game-tying pair and Canada won it with a deuce in the extra end for a 7-5 victory over the Czech Republic.

"Absolutely the most dramatic curling game I've ever been a part of," Morris said. "Just a roller-coaster. We just had to hang tough and just hope for the best."

With the game on the line and needing to draw for a piece of the button to tie, Homan's view of the time clock was partially obstructed.

"I saw a four and I assumed it said 14 (seconds)," Homan said. "So I double-checked with John and he said, "Go, go, go."

Unlike sports like hockey and basketball, curling does not use split seconds on its timers. Canadian coach Scott Pfeifer said the release was about as close as you could get.

"A shot that she's thrown many times at these Games but not under that kind of time crunch," he said.

Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul had hammer in the extra end but Homan made a nice angle bump raise that essentially left the Czechs without a shot.

"Not how we drew it up but just a dramatic game and I'm really proud of Rachel for making the clutch shots when we needed her," Morris said.

With the victory, Canada moved into a second-place tie with Great Britain at 5-2. Italy led the 10-team mixed doubles standings at 7-0.

The top four teams will make the playoffs.

There was much uncertainty before the session when the Australian Olympic Committee announced that Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt would have to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.

However, public health authorities later advised the team that Gill's PCR tests over the past 24 hours fell into an acceptable range, the AOC said.

"I had packed my bags and was prepared to head home," Gill said.

Gill and Hewitt made the most of their opportunity, topping Switzerland 9-6 for their first win of the week.

"It was a big flip, that's for sure," Hewitt said. "It was an incredible feeling once we did find out that we could finally play."

Australia was scheduled to play Canada on Sunday night. Gill and Hewitt have been coached by Morris and they relocated to Canmore, Alta., last fall for training.

Before the pre-game practice, Morris walked two sheets over to give Gill a fist bump. After the session, he gave Hewitt a friendly grab of the shoulder in the media interview area.

"They just experienced a COVID Olympics 101 right there," Morris said. "I'm sure it was a really tough time for Tahli. I was heartbroken for her when I heard the news and I'm absolutely ecstatic that they're still playing in this."

Morris put his coaching hat away when Australia booked its Beijing berth in December. Pete Manasantivongs is serving as Australian coach at the Games.

Gill said she got word of the positive test on Sunday morning. The green light came about an hour before game time.

"The medical team had pushed so hard to get my case reviewed just to prove that I'm not infectious," she said. "And I'm not because I had COVID over a month ago. So it's just shedding dead virus really, which is unfortunate.

"But we followed the process and we were respectful of the rules and just so grateful that we're able to get out here and finish our campaign."

In other games, Norway beat Sweden 6-2 and Italy doubled China 8-4.

Sweden (5-3) was alone in fourth place after 11 sessions, ahead of Norway (4-3) and the United States (3-4).

Canada will close out its round-robin schedule Monday morning against Italy. The semifinals are set for Monday night and the medal games will be played Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2022.