

The Canadian Press





Canada's para hockey team scored a pair of third-period goals in Monday's 2-1 win over Czechia to start the International Para Hockey Cup.

Calgary's Auren Halbert and Mathieu Lelievre of Levis, Que., scored and Adam Kingsmill of Smithers, B.C., stopped 10 shots in Canada's net.

Canada faces the United States on Tuesday in a rematch of this year's world championship final, which the Canadians won 6-1 in Moose Jaw, Sask., on June 4.

The Americans are the reigning Paralympic champions, however, having beaten Canada 5-0 in last year's final in Beijing.

Trailing the host Czechs by a goal, Lelievre pulled Canada even at 2:58 of the third period.

Halbert scored the winner with just 54 seconds remaining in the game at Ostravar Arena.

Canada outshot the Czechs 18-11.

“I am really happy with the fact that playing against a tough opponent on home ice, where they had the lead going into the third period, that we did not give focus on trying to win the game, but focused on trying to do the right things that could put us into the position to win," Canadian head coach Russ Herrington said in a statement.

"That ultimately paid off for us today. I am hoping that we will continue to put in a good effort and play our style of hockey tomorrow.”