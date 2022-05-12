Canada's Andreescu and Auger-Aliassime advance to Italian Open quarterfinals
Bianca Andreescu returns the ball to Emma Raducanu during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 12, 2022 3:22PM EDT
ROME - Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals at the Italian Open on Thursday.
Andreescu beat Serbia's Petra Martić 6-4, 6-4 in the women's tournament.
The product of Mississauga, Ont., faces top-seeded Iga Swiatek in the next round.
Swiatek is the defending champion in Rome and is attempting to win her fifth straight tournament.
Montreal's Auger-Aliassime dispatched American Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2 in the men's third round.
He will face world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.
Djokovic beat Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday.
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to face third seed Rafael Nadal of Spain later Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2022.