The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 22, 2022 10:32AM EDT
Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated Britain's Katie Swan 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday at the Bad Homburg Open grass-court tennis tournament.
Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., needed one hour 37 minutes to complete the second-round victory.
She will next face top-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals. Kasatkina, the world No. 13, defeated Germany's Jule Niemeier 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.
The 64th-ranked Andreescu has yet to lose a set at the Wimbledon warmup event.
The 2019 U.S. Open champion opened the tournament with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Italy's Martina Trevisan.
