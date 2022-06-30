

The Canadian Press





LONDON - Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov were both eliminated from Wimbledon after suffering second -round losses at the All England Tennis Club on Thursday.

Andreescu, of Missisauga, Ont., dropped a 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) decision to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, while Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., fell 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8-6) to American Brandon Nakashima on Thursday.

Rybakina fired four aces to Andreescu's two, and converted on three of four break points.

Rybakina also won 80 per cent of her first-serve points, while Andreescu won 65 per cent of hers.

“I didn't expect for her serve to be that good â€¦ she did play well, and she was getting to a bunch of balls. She was pretty solid, both sides. She played a really great match,” said Andreescu.

The 23-year-old Rybakina, seeded 17th in the women's draw, will next meet China's Qinwen Zheng, 19, in the tournament's third round.

Andreescu, 22, advanced to the second round at the All England Tennis Club for the first time in her career after breezing past American Emina Bektas 6-1, 6-3 in Tuesday's opener.

Shapovalov, seeded 13th in the men's draw, committed eight double faults in his loss to Nakashima.

Shapovalov, 23, reached the semifinals at the All England Club last year, his best result at a Grand Slam tournament.

The 20-year-old Nakashima, who is ranked 56th in the world, will next face Daniel Elahi Galan. The Colombian advanced to the third round when Roberto Bautista Agut withdrew from the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

With a file from the Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2022.