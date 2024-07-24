

Frederic Daigle, The Canadian Press





PARIS -- Felix Auger-Aliassime is well-settled in his Paris hotel near Porte d'Auteuil -- and he's hoping to make it a long-term stay.

After a quick exit at the Tokyo Games three years ago, the 23-year-old from Montreal hopes to go on a run atop the clay court of Roland-Garros at the Summer Olympics.

On the Tokyo hard court in July 2021, the ninth-seeded Auger-Aliassime was defeated by 190th-ranked Max Purcell of Australia.

The Canadian grew up dreaming of winning Grand Slams, but he recognizes the significance of competing at the Games.

"It's true that growing up playing tennis, you talk about Grand Slams and your ranking. Certainly, at the end of your career, people talk more about the titles you've won and your ranking," he said over a video call Wednesday. "But an Olympic title is no small thing. We look at who has won an Olympic gold medal and they have had great careers.

"I've often been asked how I would feel about winning an Olympic medal: I hope I can say one day. For now, I'm preparing for this tournament like all the others, with a lot of ambition and seriousness. Last time, in Tokyo, it was difficult for me. I hope to have a better tournament at these Games."

Now ranked 19th in the world, Auger-Aliassime dreams of an Olympic podium, whether in Paris or elsewhere.

"I'm approaching this tournament with a lot of enthusiasm. When you make an event rarer, it adds a certain pressure," he said. "When you play a Grand Slam and don't do well, there's always another one, or you'll play that tournament again the following year.

"The Olympics only come around every four years. It brings a lot of motivation. You want to leave everything on the court. Having an Olympic medal at stake adds to everyone's excitement."

The tournament draw will take place Thursday. To maximize his chances at Olympic glory, Auger-Aliassime added doubles and mixed doubles to his lineup.

He'll team up with Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., in doubles and Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski in mixed doubles after the pair partnered in Tokyo. He doesn't believe the busy schedule will impact his energy levels.

"Physically, I don't think it's that big of a challenge. In Grand Slams, we play five-set matches," said Auger-Aliassime, who has won five titles in his career.

"Playing two matches on the same day isn't a problem. I've done it before. It's more about the habit: I don't play doubles often, and even less mixed doubles. So we'll spend as much time as possible with Gabriela in the coming days to prepare as best we can."

To help conserve energy, Auger-Aliassime and Canadian teammates Raonic, Dabrowski, Leylah Fernandez of Montreal and Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., chose not to stay in the Olympic Village.

Located in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, the village where athletes reside is more than an hour from Roland-Garros.

"Tennis Canada gave us the choice, and we preferred to stay in a hotel near the site," Auger-Aliassime said. "I had already experienced it, which I loved. If we hadn't had this choice, I would have gladly gone to the Olympic Village."

Auger-Aliassime finished the grass season before returning to clay for the Olympic tournament, but doesn't believe the surface change will be a problem.

"It takes a bit more adjustment," he said. "I added a clay tournament in Switzerland (in Gstaad) to prepare and stay in competition mode before the Olympic Games. We've set things up, hopefully, it pays off."

After Paris, Auger-Aliassime is expected to play in Montreal as one of the National Bank Open headliners. While he would love to win at home, Auger-Aliassime would rather claim Olympic gold.

"They only happen every four years," he said. "Even though Montreal happens every two years and it would be very special for me to win in Toronto, too, if I had only one tournament to win this year, I would choose the Olympic Games."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.