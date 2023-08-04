

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime will play a qualifier in his opening match at the National Bank Open.

The 56-man singles draw for the ATP Tour event was completed today at a downtown Toronto hotel.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, is the highest-ranked Canadian at No. 12 in the world.

Montreal's Gabriel Diallo will open against Britain's Daniel Evans and Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., will meet a qualifier.

Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., will take on Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina and Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., will play American Frances Tiafoe.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz is the No. 1 seed at the US$7.62-million tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.