Canada's Auger-Aliassime to open against a qualifier at National Bank Open
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns the ball to Michael Mmoh during their first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alberto Pezzali
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 4, 2023 5:59PM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime will play a qualifier in his opening match at the National Bank Open.
The 56-man singles draw for the ATP Tour event was completed today at a downtown Toronto hotel.
Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, is the highest-ranked Canadian at No. 12 in the world.
Montreal's Gabriel Diallo will open against Britain's Daniel Evans and Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., will meet a qualifier.
Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., will take on Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina and Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., will play American Frances Tiafoe.
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz is the No. 1 seed at the US$7.62-million tournament.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.