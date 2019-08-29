

The Canadian Press





NEW YORK - Bianca Andreescu advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Belgian veteran Kirsten Flipkens on Thursday.

Andreescu, the No. 15 seed from Mississauga, Ont., won on her first match point when she completed a break of Flipkens with a powerful backhand.

The 19-year-old Canadian is playing in her first tournament since winning the Rogers Cup earlier this month in Toronto.

Andreescu had six aces to two for Flipkens, compared to two for Flipkens. The Canadian converted four of her 10 break point opportunities, and saved six of the seven break points she faced.

Unforced errors were even at 18 each, a big improvement for Andreescu from the 32 she committed against American qualifier Katie Volynets in the first round.

It was the first career meeting between Andreescu and the 33-year-old Flipkens, a former world No. 13 who came into the tournament ranked 110th.

Andreescu next faces either former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki or American Danielle Collins.

Later Thursday, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil faced Tennys Sandgren of the United States. Pospisil shocked No. 9 Karen Khachanov in the first round.

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov took on Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen. Shapovalov advanced to the second round after beating Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round for a second straight year.