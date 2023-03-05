

The Canadian Press





Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen earned a bronze medal in the men's 10,000-metre event at the world speedskating championships on Sunday.

Skating in the second of six pairs, Bloemen posted a time of 13 minutes, 1.84 seconds in the 25-lap race.

Italy's Davide Ghiotto (12:41.35) and the Netherlands Jorrit Bergsma (12:55.64) claimed gold and silver, respectively.

It was the third career medal for Bloemen on the worlds stage in the distance, having won silver in 2016 and 2020. The 36-year-old from Calgary has seven total career world championship medals.

Bloemen is a two-time Olympic medallist, winning gold in the 10,000 and silver in the 5,000 at the 2018 Games.

Canada concludes the world championships with seven total medals.