

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





GANGNEUNG,, Korea, Republic Of -- Canadian long-track speedskater Ivanie Blondin finished fifth in the women's 5,000-metre race at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Friday.

The Ottawa native finished the race in six minutes 59.38 seconds and had a stumble on the final stretch.

Esmee Visser of the Netherlands won gold in 6:50.23, giving the Netherlands six gold medals in seven speedskating races.

World-record holder Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic took silver in 6:51.85. Natalia Voronina of the Olympic Athletes from Russia captured bronze in 6:53.98.

Isabelle Weidemann of Ottawa was sixth in 6:59.88.

Third at last year's world single distance championships in the 5,000 at the Gangneung Oval, the 27-year-old Blondin also took second at a World Cup earlier this season.

She was 14th in the 5,000 at her first Olympics four years ago in Sochi, Russia.

Expected to win a medal in last Saturday's 3,000 after grabbing gold at a World Cup just before these Games, Blondin was left bewildered when she wound up a disappointing sixth in a race that saw the Netherlands sweep the podium, seemingly out of nowhere.

Blondin will now turn her focus to Wednesday's team pursuit before concluding her program in South Korea with her favourite race, the mass start, on Feb. 24.

Blondin's other two world single distance championships medals -- including gold in 2016 -- have come in the mass start, which will be making its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang.

The 22-year-old Weidemann, who's competing at her first Olympics, will close out her Games in the team pursuit.

Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen won gold in the men's 10,000 and silver in 5,000.