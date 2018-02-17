Canada's Boutin wins bronze in women's 1,500 short-track
Canada's Kim Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., celebrates after winning bronze in the women's 1500-metre short-track speedskating at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, February 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 7:36AM EST
GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of -- Canadian short-track speedskater Kim Boutin has her second bronze medal of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games after finishing third in the women's 1,500 metres.
Boutin, from Sherbrooke, Que., came through a crowded seven-skater field to claim the bronze in a time of two minutes 25.834 seconds.
South Korea's Choi Minjeong won gold while Li Jinyu of China took silver.
Marianne St-Gelais of Saint-Felicien, Que., failed to qualify for the final after she was penalized in her semifinal.
Boutin won her first ever Olympic medal on Tuesday when she took bronze in the women's 500.