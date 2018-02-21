

The Canadian Press





BOKWANG, Korea, Republic Of -- Canada's Brady Leman has earned his Olympic redemption.

Leman, from Calgary, won gold in men's skicross on Wednesday at the Pyeongchang Olympics. He had broken his leg a day before the 2010 Vancouver Games and then finished fourth after a crash in the 2014 finals in Sochi, Russia.

"This blows them out of the water. The other two were in a sense always disappointing," said Leman. "I broke my leg the day before competition in Vancouver and then just missing the podium in Sochi was kind of bittersweet. Fourth at the Games is a big accomplishment, but at the same time you're the first guy who doesn't get a medal.

"So it's a tough one to swallow, but I've had such a great experience regardless of results at all my Games. This one I really tried to enjoy a little more and be part of the Olympic experience and I used that on race day."

Leman, from Calgary, was in the four-man big final with Toronto's Kevin Drury.

Drury finished fourth after crashing with Sergey Ridzik, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, early in the race. Because Drury lost a ski he wasn't allowed to try and get down the hill for a potential bronze. Instead, Ridzik got back on his feet and finished behind Leman and Switzerland's Marc Bischofberger.

"When I fell I thought that finishing the race was one of my most important things to do, so I tried hard," said Ridzik. "I actually aimed for the gold but I'm happy with the bronze because I haven't been on the podium before."

David Duncan of London, Ont., was fourth in the small final, putting him eighth overall.

Montreal's Chris Del Bosco crashed in an earlier heat and was taken to hospital where he was conscious and stable.

A spokesperson for Freestyle Canada told The Canadian Press that Del Bosco has a suspected pelvic injury.