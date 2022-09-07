

The Canadian Press





Canadian Brooke Henderson joins American star Lexi Thompson and New Zealand's Lydia Ko as the franchise-first female pros in the PGA Tour 2K23 video game.

Other pros available in the game include cover athlete Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris, Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, who graced the 2K21 cover.

Henderson, a 24-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., has won US$10.4 million in career earnings and currently ranks fifth in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Ko is No. 4 and Thompson No. 7.

The deluxe version of the video game is scheduled for release on Oct. 11 with the standard edition to follow Oct. 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022