Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title
Brooke M. Henderson, of Canada, reacts after making her putt on the 18th green during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 12, 2022 3:38PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 12, 2022 3:45PM EDT
Canada's Brooke Henderson has won the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
Henderson eagled the par-5 18th hole in a one-hole playoff with American Lindsey Weaver-Wright.
It's Henderson's 11th win on the LPGA Tour.
The product of Smiths Falls, Ont., is the winningest golfer in Canadian history.
Henderson shot a 7-under 64 in the final round of the three-round event.
Weaver-Wright, who finished her round after Henderson, birdied her final two holes to tie Henderson at 12-under overall and force the playoff.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2022.