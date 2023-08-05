Canada's Carol Zhao loses in qualifying at National Bank Open in Montreal
Carol Zhao, of Canada, returns the ball during a match against Amanda Anisimova, of the USA, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 5, 2023 2:48PM EDT
Canada's Carol Zhao lost 6-3, 6-3 to Spain's Critstina Bucsa in qualifying at the National Bank Open on Saturday.
Zhao won 58.7 per cent of her first serve points compared to 69.4 per cent from Bucsa.
The 28-year-old Zhao from Richmond Hill, Ont., is ranked 245th in the world. Last month, she advanced through qualifying at Wimbledon to play in the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.
Marina Stakusic, an 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., lost in three sets, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 to American Alycia Parks.
Hometown favourite Eugenie Bouchard was scheduled to play later in the day.
Katherine Sebov, Mia Kupres and Bianca Fernandez round out the Canadians in action on Saturday.