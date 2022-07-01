

The Canadian Press





Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico advanced to the third round of the Wimbledon women's doubles tournament with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 win over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and Czech partner Tereza Martincová on Friday.

Dabrowski and Olmos, seeded third at Wimbledon, came out a break ahead in the close match. The duo broke their opponents four times on 10 chances while defending just one of the four break points they faced.

Dabrowski and Olmos got a key break in Game 6 of the third set to go up 4-2, then held serve the rest of the way to claim the victory.

Next up for Dabrowski and Olmos is a third-round meeting against the winner of a match between the 16th-seeded team of Czech Marie Bouzkova and Slovak Tereza Mihalikova and Americans Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk.

Dabrowski and Olmos joined forces earlier this year and claimed a Masters-level victory in May at the Madrid Open.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2022.