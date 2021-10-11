Canada's defending champ Andreescu, and Shapovalov eliminated at Indian Wells
Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns to Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 11, 2021 11:01PM EDT
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. - Canada's Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov have both been eliminated at Indian Wells.
Annet Kontaveit of Estonia won the last five games Monday to beat Andreescu, the tournament defending champion, 7-6, 6-3 to reach the round of 16.
The loss was the first in nine matches at Indian Wells for Andreescu, a 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont.
She faced a stiff opponent in Kontaveit, who has won 15 of her last 16 matches and captured two titles.
Shapovalov (No. 9) lost 7-5, 6-2 in the third round to Aslan Karatsev (19th) of Russia.
Canadian Leylah Fernandez advanced to the round of 16 with a victory a night earlier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2021.